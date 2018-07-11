House Cup Challenge
Teen wizards and witches are invited to a Harry Potter House Cup Challenge in the Main Library’s Teen Room from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday .
Movie night
Enjoy an evening of free family entertainment downtown at Movie Night BR on Thursday .
Activities for children begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza’s Crest Stage, 200 St. Louis St., followed by a showing of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” at 8 p.m.
Summer movie
The Main Library’s Children’s Storytime area will show “Big Hero 6” for children at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Friday. All children younger than 9 must be accompanied by an adult. For group registration, call (225) 231-3760.
Bead making
Teens can make necklaces from rolled-paper beads from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Main Library’s Teen Room.
Say cheese
Children ages 5 to 11 can learn to make cheese at 10 a.m. Monday at the Main Library, where LSU Extension Service’s Chuck Boeneke will give a demonstration in the Children’s Storytime Area.
Participation is limited to 25 children. No groups are allowed. To register, call (225) 231-3760.
World of Percussion
Curtis Pierre presents “The World of Percussion” at 2:30 p.m. Monday at River Center Branch Library and 10 a.m. Tuesday at Carver Branch Library.
The interactive musical program for children ages 4 to 11 traces the origin of African drumming and demonstrates techniques from Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba and Japan.
To register, call the River Center at (225) 389-4959 or Carver at (225) 389-7460.
Music with ‘Coco’
Carver Branch Library’s picture book version of Disney’s “Coco” provides the inspiration for a beans-and-rice maraca craft at 3 p.m. Monday in the Storytime Room. Participation is limited to eight children ages 8 to 11.
To register, call (225) 389-7460.
Crafty bookends
Adults in their 20s can turn vinyl records into fashionable bookends at Eden Park Branch Library from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Skin care talk
Learn about the skin care needs of adults with Dr. Azeen Sadeghian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Main Library’s large conference room 102. Sadeghian is a local cosmetic and medical dermatologist.
Cool Careers
The Main Library is accepting registration for Wednesday’s Cool Careers session on aviation technology. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in large conference room 102.
A panel of experts will cover careers in aviation and space with teens and young adults interested in exploring new career paths.
To register, visit bit.ly/2MTxQn3.
Adult coloring
Looking for a way to relax from the daily grind? Colored pencils, colors and coloring sheets will be available to adults in the Main Library’s conference room B from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Come on, get happy
Carver Branch Library’s Storytime Room will be filled with happiness at 3 p.m. Wednesday, where children ages 6 to 8 will craft and decorate their own microphones and sing along with Pharrell Williams and his interactive picture book, “Happy.” Participation is limited to eight children.
To register, call (225) 389-7460.
Chess tournament
Eden Park Branch Library’s annual teen chess tournament gets underway at 3 p.m. July 19 in the meeting room.
All skill levels are welcome, though familiarity with the moves of the pieces is needed. Prizes will be awarded and refreshments will be served.
Support group
The Hospice of Baton Rouge is offering a six-week HOPE Grief Support Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings beginning July 24 at the Ochsner Medical Center chapel, 17000 Medical Center Drive.
There is no cost to participate. For more information or to register, call (225) 767-4673.