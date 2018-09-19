Runnels High School seniors Kayla Evans, Anna Kadi, Daniel Mayeaux and Emma Tooraen have been named semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program, and senior Alex Morgan has qualified as a Commended Student.
Semifinalists have the opportunity to remain in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program to compete for approximately 7,500 scholarships worth more than $31 million. Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to finalist standing in the competition. More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and approximately half will win a National Merit Scholarship and the Merit Scholar title.
Although Commended Students do not remain in the competition, they are presented with Letters of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise and may become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.
Kayla is the daughter of Rachel and Brian Evans; Anna is the daughter of Lisa and Joe Kadi; Daniel is the son of Susan and Keith Mayeaux; Alex is the son of Norma Marsh and Craig Morgan; and Emma is the daughter of Tish Karl and John Tooraen.