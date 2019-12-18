The Broadmoor subdivision held its third annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 7.
The almost 2-mile route left from the Broadmoor High School parking lot on Goodwood Boulevard, turned on Woodhaven Street, then South Riveroaks Drive, and Cora Drive before heading down Goodwood back to the high school. The parade collected can goods for Southeast Ministries to help area residents in need.
Taking advantage of its spot on Goodwood on the route, Broadmoor Baptist Church held a preparade tailgate, featuring crafts, hot dogs, free Christmas portraits and other activities.