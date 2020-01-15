Kidney screening planned
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana will host a “Keeping Your Kidneys Healthy” screening Feb. 8 at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
The screening will be at 9700 Scenic Highway from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a free health screening designed to identify people at increased risk for kidney disease and encourage them to seek further evaluation and follow-up from a physician.
Screening tests include blood pressure, weight, body mass index (BMI), urinalysis and a blood draw. Participants will also have the chance to speak with a physician on-site about their risk factors and test results. Light refreshments will be provided. Please note that all participants must be at least 18 years of age to participate. To schedule an appointment for this screening, call (504) 861-4500. No fasting is required before the screening.
Name the new male giraffe
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting a naming contest allowing residents to nominate their favorite names for the newest addition at the zoo, a male reticulated giraffe, born on Dec. 26.
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 22 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BabyGiraffe.
Zoo staff will narrow the public submissions to a top three, and the public will have the opportunity to select a winning name from those finalists. More details for final voting will be provided when the top three are announced.
The male giraffe calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan. This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
Save the date for BREC's Art Unleashed
BREC Art, in conjunction with BREC Dog Parks, would like for you to save the date for the 2020 Art Unleashed, March 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City-Brooks Community Park. BREC Art is going to the dogs with its second annual Art Unleashed. This event will include music, art, food, beer and crafts of all kinds for adults, kids and, of course, dogs.
BREC Art’s Art Unleashed will raise awareness for local dog shelters and adoption agencies as well as an appreciation for local art and BREC’s community parks. The event will be in BREC’s City Park under the oaks and in front of the Baton Rouge Art Gallery as the Raising Canes City Dog Park is currently undergoing renovations.
Like 2019’s Art Unleashed, BREC is hosting local pet vendors and artists. To apply as a pet vendor or adoption agency, please visit brec.org/artunleashed. To apply as an art vendor, email Jennifer Poulter at jpoulter@brec.org.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Jennifer Poulter at (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/artunleashed.