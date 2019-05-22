Volunteerism and fundraising awards were presented to YMCA volunteers Elena Mizell and Tinisha Monroe, respectively, during the YMCA of the Capital Area’s annual celebration at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Mizell received the Edward D. Grant Volunteerism Award. She has dedicated more than 530 hours of service to the YMCA’s statewide Youth and Government program and has also assumed the role as the lead volunteer for the statewide YMCA Model United Nations program.
Monroe received the Myron Falk Fundraising Award. With her leadership as the fundraising chairwoman for the Dow Westside YMCA’s annual support campaign, the Y successfully reached its fundraising goal.
2019 YMCA Metropolitan Board Chairman Chris Spencer highlighted the Y’s past-year achievements in the three focus areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. In 2018, more than 7,800 youth and teens participated in after-school, summer camp and teen programming. The Y served more than 36,000 individuals through health and wellness programs and more than 4,300 men, women and children learned to swim at the Y. An additional 14,000 youth and adults participated in sports and tennis programming.
The dedication of the more than 3,700 YMCA volunteers and donors, helped raise in excess of $540,000 for the YMCA in 2018. In addition, through special events and grant funding, the Y was able to provide more than $960,000 to help underserved children, families and seniors participate in YMCA programs.
Each YMCA of the Capital Area location honored an adult volunteer of the year:
- Tommy Milazzo, A.C. Lewis YMCA
- Jesse Moland, Americana YMCA
- Herman Brister, Baranco Clark YMCA
- Alvin Burton, C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA
- Donald Elliott, Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA
- Owen Cope, Dow Westside YMCA
- Gloria Jefferson, ExxonMobil YMCA
- Walker Johnson, Paula G. Manship YMCA
- Dr. Jeffrey Keller, Southside YMCA.
Youth volunteers of the year included:
- Zoe Vilaysack, A.C. Lewis YMCA
- Macheala Neal, Americana YMCA
- Dealia Jones, Baranco-Clark YMCA
- James Lalonde, C.B. Pennington, Jr. YMCA
- Kennira Adams, Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA.