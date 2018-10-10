Six music students at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge recently achieved district and state honors.
Ajit Alapati, Tess Cunningham and Ethan Massengale were all recently selected for District IV Honor Choir. To qualify for District Honor Chorus, students had to be in the top 10 of their voice part. Cunningham and Massengale were also selected as First Chair for their voice part and will be heading on to a second round of auditions in Lafayette. Students who make it through this round will go on to sing with the All-State Choir in November.
Cate Brien was chosen to join singers from across the state as a member of the 2018 Louisiana American Choral Directors Association All-State Choir in New Orleans in November.
Laura Kurtz and Lauren Smith were selected to the second round of All-State band auditions. Kurtz was one of only three oboes chosen and Smith was one of four French horns selected.