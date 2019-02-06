Three students at Southern University Baton Rouge have been awarded the Rockefeller State Wildlife Scholarship. The scholarship is for students pursuing a degree in forestry, wildlife or marine science at a Louisiana public college or university.
Last year, 22 students from LSU, Louisiana Tech, UL-Lafayette, Nicholls State University and Northwestern State University were awarded the Rockefeller State Wildlife Scholarship. This is the first time in several years that students from Southern University got the scholarship, according to a news release.
Undergraduate students who receive the scholarship are awarded $2,000 annually; graduate students receive $3,000 annually. The cumulative maximum award is $12,000 for three years of undergraduate study and two years of graduate study.
The scholarship recipients from Southern are:
- Asija Rice, a senior urban forestry major who plans to pursue a master's in horticulture entomology. Rice hopes to open a botanical garden and engage the community to make a more eco-friendly and sustainable environment.
- Simbrey Majors, a graduate student who plans to pursue a doctorate in agriculture and natural resources
- Wilbert Thomas, a graduate student, whose goal is to earn a doctorate in urban forestry and join the Southern University faculty.