The University Laboratory School Foundation has chosen ULS senior Lanie Grace Everett as recipient of the $500 Roger Manson Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Scholarship.
Throughout her time at ULS, Everett has held an office or membership in many student organizations, including the National Honor Society, Beta Club, National Art Honor Society, Spanish Club, Spanish National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (math club), Spirit Steppers, the UHS cheer team and the track team. She is also a full-time International Baccalaureate student, represented ULS at Girls’ State and the Military Order of World Wars, and is Student Council president.
Roger Manson, a 30-year members of the State Fair board of directors who died in 2011, has been honored posthumously in the naming of the endowed scholarship. He and his widow, Dusty, are grandparents of two ULS students: sophomore Anders Aldridge and eighth grader Adele Aldridge