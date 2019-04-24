On March 24, Lee High School Junior ROTC members helped to erect and take down the 41st annual St. Joseph's Altar at Sacred Heart School and Church.
The altar is a tradition held by descendants of Italy to honor St. Joseph, who fed the masses in Italy during a period of great famine hundreds of years ago. The students helped build the altar of steel frame and wood and then disassembled it.
"Their energy and community spirit of helping feed the over 400 who received a free traditional meatless meal was an impressive show of who our future leaders will be," a news release stated. "The Italian community is eternally grateful for their spirit to help others."