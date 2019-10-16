Gather your courage and pull together a costume for Halloween-themed activities at BREC locations.
BLUEBONNET SWAMP HAUNTED HIKE: A haunted hike designed for children will begin at dusk Oct. 18 and 25 at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Children will find a way through the Haunted Maze to get to the carnival games for more fun and prizes, while staying on the lookout for silly-swampy costumed characters with great treasures to share. Inside the nature center, the kooky-spooky adventures continue with the Animal Morgue, Wings of Hope Wildlife Sanctuary in the Bat Cave, the Creepy Cavern, and face-painting. At night, head into the woods to get some treats and learn about snakes, insects, rats, and other “creepy critters” at educational stations along the Haunted Hike trail. Costumes are welcome and flashlights are recommended. For information, call (225) 757-8905 or visit brec.org/swamp.
HOCUS POCUS SOCIAL: A Sunshine Social for adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities and their friends and family will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. BREC offers the monthly Sunshine Socials through a partnership with Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge. For more information, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/adaptive.
BOO AT THE ZOO: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road, will be the scene for the Boo at the Zoo a merry-not-scary trick-or-treating extravaganza from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27. Participants should wear their best costumes and visit treat stations throughout the zoo, take a ride on the Spooky Train Ride or wander through the merry-not-scary Hay Maze. The regular zoo admission of $8.25 for adults and teens and $5.25 for ages 2-12 applies. For information, visit brzoo.org.
HALLOWEEN TEA DANCE: Adults over 50 are encouraged to wear a costume for BREC's Halloween tea dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. For information, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/adultleisure.
PUMPKIN PADDLE PARADE: BREC Outdoor Adventure is organizing a Pumpkin Paddle Parade from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Participants will design and decorate canoe, kayak or paddleboard "floats" in Halloween décor, and then parade in front of judges for the chance to win prizes. For information and to register, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/outdooradventure.
DOG COSTUME CONTEST The worlds of dog and Halloween lovers will intersect at the Trick & Treat dog costume contest from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. Pet organizations will be in attendance distributing valuable information, candy for the kiddos and treats for the dogs. Dress up your dog and your whole family for additional chances to win. To pre-register for this event or for more information, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/kidsandcommunity.
EEK-A-BOO ART: Creative kids ages 8 to 12 will build wicked-awesome three-dimensional houses during a holiday workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. For information, call (225) 272-9200 or visit brec.org/art.
HAUNTED HIKE: A guided hike will explore the spooky history of Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge, beginning at dusk Oct. 26. The fun will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., including a costume contest at 7 p.m. The haunted hike is recommended for ages 10 and up; hikers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $5 per person. For information, email recreationevents@brec.org.
BREC-A-BOO: A children’s village of fall-themed carnival games, character visits and arts and crafts will be in action from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge.