Earlier this month, Forum 225, formerly Forum 35, announced a rebrand and name change consistent with the organization’s long-term goals and objectives, according to a news release.
As an all-volunteer organization striving to improve the quality of life for residents in Baton Rouge for more than 25 years, the group's mission is to create opportunities for members to grow philanthropically, professionally and civically, the release said.
Forum 225 leadership has been working with many community leaders, including Eric Dexter, director of Business Development for Civil Solutions Group, Inc.; Erin Monroe Wesley, southeast vice president of Government and Public Affairs for Cox; and Heather Sewall Day, owner Red Cake Events. As membership has grown over the years, current leaders found it necessary to update the name to show a new direction, "one that honors those who served before them, but aims to bring a renewed spirit of community and expand on their commitment to the Baton Rouge area by inviting all those who want to make a difference in the 225 area," the release states.
“For over 26 years Forum has been an important part of the Baton Rouge community. Founded on the ideas of young professionals seeking to become more involved in philanthropic endeavors, community development and dedicated on shaping the next generation of leaders, we believe the name change, Forum 225, will continue to play an important part in the lives of young professionals as we build and grow the city of Baton Rouge,” said Jessica Trepagnier, president of Forum 225. “We’re excited about this new chapter and hope the community will come and learn how they can be more involved. We have several events in the next few weeks that showcase some of the great opportunities Forum 225 brings to our community,” said Trepagnier.
Upcoming Forum 225 events include:
- Community Impact Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. March 17 at Juban’s Restaurant
- Uncorked, 6:30 p.m. March 19 at City Club of Baton Rouge
- Art Flow Preview Party, March 27 at Galleries at Manship Theater.
To learn more about membership and register for an event, visit www.forum225.org.