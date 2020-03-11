St. Aloysius Child Care's fish fry March 20
St. Aloysius Child Care Center's 26th annual fish fry fundraiser on March 20. Lunch and dinner tickets are $8 a plate. Lunch is preorders only, with pickup in the center's drive-through. Dinner tickets are $10 at the door. Lunch and dinner tickets are not interchangeable. Drive-through opens at 4 p.m., with eat-in service at the school cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music, balloon art and face painting will be in the parish hall. Raffle tickets, $5 each, will also be available; the prize will grow depending on how many tickets are sold and will be split evenly between the winner and SACCC. Drawing will take place in the Parish Hall during the fish fry.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sacccfishfry.org or contact a Child Care Center family.
Gospel concert Friday
The Good News Gospel Showcase Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St., Baton Rouge.
The free concert will feature a mass choir of singers from the Symphony Chorus and from local churches. Also featured are the Southern University Concert Choir and the LSU Gospel Choir.
BREC sets egg hunt dates
The Baton Rouge Recreation & Park Commission is planning flashlight egg hunts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 13 at Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road; and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 14 at Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway.
Along with the egg hunts, activities will include inflatables, s’mores, arts and crafts, laser tag, face painting, balloon artists and character meet-and-greets, building anticipation for Easter on April 12.
Flashlight egg hunts, especially for teens, will be part of the BRECFlix for Teens movie nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 14 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 1750 Stilt St.; and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 28 at Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave. Activities will also include a movie, movie trivia, music and refreshments. To register, visit brec.org/BRECFLIX.
BREC is also offering two egg hunts for the young at heart at BREC’s Adult Leisure Bunny Hops for adults over 50. Come dressed in your Easter best for Bunny Hop Tea Dances from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 1750 Stilt St.
Finally, gather up the family for BREC’s Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 1750 Stilt St. Activities will include themed recreational games, arts and crafts, egg hunts and visits from the Easter bunny.
For information, call (225) 272-9200 or email recreationevents@brec.org.
Touch a truck
Kids of all ages will have an opportunity to jump in the driver’s seat of Baton Rouge’s biggest rigs at the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Touch a Truck event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at BREC State Fairgrounds at Airline Highway Park, 17200 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge.
The Emerge Center is sponsoring quiet hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for family members sensitive to noise and light.
Participants can honk the horns, set off sirens and kick the tires on a variety of construction trucks, heavy equipment, fire trucks, police cruisers, ambulances, a helicopter, and many other vehicles. Tickets are $10 and include free food, drinks and entry into a “truckload” of giveaways.
Tickets are available at juniorleaguebr.org, by calling (225) 924-0298 and at the gate. To reserve a spot in the Birthday Party Zone, contact Amanda Bonderer at amanda@redstickentertainment.com or (225) 647-2789.