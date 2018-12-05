The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities is accepting applications through Dec. 14 for the Gustave Blache III Art Scholarship for Aspiring African American Artists. The scholarship is for studies at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.
The scholarship is named for Gustave Blache III, who grew up in New Orleans and is currently living in Brooklyn, New York. It is open to aspiring African-American artists from Louisiana who are either high school seniors (undergraduate award) or seeking to begin work on their MFA (graduate award). The Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration Scholarship Award provides $25,000 annually for four years, and the Master of Fine Arts in Illustration Scholarship Award provides $25,000 annually for two years.
Applications are by online submission at www.leh.org/GBAS. The student will need to upload a portfolio of his or her work — a minimum of 10 pieces and a maximum of 15 pieces. Application and uploading instructions can be found at the above site.
For information, email GB3info@leh.org.