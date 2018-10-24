A Spot It workshop to teach licensed cosmetologists and students how to spot early signs of skin cancer will be offered from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center is presenting the program, which is sponsored by Healthy Blue. Lunch will be provided.
Johnnay Benjamin, early detection and education director at the Cancer Center, said the seminar will help train stylists learn how to spot potentially dangerous skin lesions when working with clients.
"Most people typically see their hairdresser more than they do a dermatologist. And your cosmetologist can see spots on the body that even the most diligent of us can't see when doing self-exams for skin cancer," Benjamin said. "This includes the scalp and neck, frequent locations for skin cancer lesions to begin."
To register for the workshop, call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybirdlake.org/spot-it.