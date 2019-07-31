Sarah Israel, a 4-H member in East Baton Rouge Parish, has turned her 4-H project work into a new business, using entrepreneurial skills developed through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy program of the LSU School of Business.
Israel, who is in the 10th grade, established Triple S Show Supplies to provide show bags that hold the items needed to be successful in showing chickens and rabbits.
“The problem that I had was having liquids to spill into the bag that I was using, which can ruin your day,” Israel said. “I wanted to create a bag that can be hung on the cage, where you can maintain control of the bird and not have things spill all over the place."
The grooming bags come in two sizes, a basic and a deluxe size. She is also producing a bag for showing rabbits.
“My goal is to sell my bags online as well as in local tractor supply and co-op stores,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to have a booth at the LSU AgCenter district and state livestock shows.”
Participants in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy attend three-hour classes weekly from September to April, according to LSU AgCenter college and career readiness specialist Christina Zito Hebert. During the course, the students took field trips to learn about business processes, and the program ended with a pitch night, where the students presented their business plan to potential investors.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is accepting applications for the 2019-20 program through Aug. 15. Tuition is $995, with need-based scholarships available. To apply, visit www.yeabr.org/apply.