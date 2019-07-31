The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is a nonprofit organization committed to the well-being of animals in the Baton Rouge community by providing for and facilitating the adoption of homeless animals, teaching the community responsible companion animal ownership and the humane treatment of animals, and promoting the practice of spay/neuter. The CAAWS shelter is at 6357 Quinn Drive in Baton Rouge. Email questions to caawsmail@yahoo.com, or visit caaws.org to view adoptable cats and dogs. The group can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.