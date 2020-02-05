The Emerge Center will be giving away a free pair of hearing aids to two people in need through their Gift of Hearing contest.
Imagine a world filled with silence, being unable to share a laugh or conversations with family and friends, a news release said. This is hearing loss — a silent disability that affects more than 31.5 million people each year in the United States. Often times, the ability to experience better hearing is financially out of reach for some people in our community.
“In the true spirit of our continued mission to provide hearing to those in need, I am so excited that we are able to offer this opportunity to significantly change the life of someone isolated by their hearing loss,” said Nicole Stockstill, lead audiologist at The Emerge Center. “I am honored to be on the Emerge team where we get to give back to our community through our time and talents.”
To participate in the Gift of Hearing contest, individuals must submit an essay of 400 words or less describing why they or someone they know would benefit from receiving a pair of hearing aids. The two winners will be selected based on the following criteria:
- Hearing need
- Financial need
- Opportunity to impact recipient's life
- Opportunity to impact the lives of people with whom they interact
Essays can be submitted online by visiting www. emergehearing.org/contest. All individuals ages 21 and older are eligible. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 28 and a winner will be notified by March 16.
The Emerge Center offers financial assistance and need-based scholarships to ensure that no one leaves their program before their goals are met. In 2019, Emerge provided discounted hearing aids to 74 people in the Greater Baton Rouge community. The core focus of their mission is helping adults and children live an active lifestyle with hearing loss.