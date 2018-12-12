Two students from each grade and section at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge enjoyed Pizza with the Principal on Nov. 28 in recognition of their demonstration of the virtue of fortitude.
Through April, teachers will choose students to dine with Principal C.J. Laird based on their demonstration of the seven virtues of charity, fortitude, hope, faith, temperance, justice and prudence, according to a news release.
Students chosen in November were Brooke Barrow and Jason Partin, prekindergarten; Jayla Cormier and Jace Leggio, kindergarten; Jia Gray and Daniel Campbell, 1A; Chadwick Potter and Liam Hebert, 1B; Audrey David and Dalton Brockhoeft, second grade; Camryn Houston and Joseph Bodin, third grade; Marley Seifert and Thaddeus Pickenheim, fourth grade; Dorothy Raymond and Keegan Baker, fifth grade; Sophia Barber and Khoi Mills, sixth grade; Isabella Rawlinson and Declan Pickenheim, seventh grade; and Jasmine Doucet and Christian Francis, eighth grade.