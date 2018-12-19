Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Dec. 7-13:

70802

Hazardous condition, other

2800 block of 73rd Avenue. Dec. 10.

70806

Building fire

600 block of N. Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $16,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Dec. 11.

2900 block of Fairway Drive. Property loss: $200,000. Contents loss: $75,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 7.

Hazardous condition, other

1500 block of North Street. Dec. 13.

Passenger vehicle fire

9700 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $6,000. Unintentional. Dec. 11.

70808

500 block of West I-10. Property loss: $7,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Dec. 12.

70809

Hazardous condition, other

6100 block of Barksdale Street. Dec. 11.

8000 block of Queenswood Court. Dec. 11.

View comments