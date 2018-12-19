Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Dec. 7-13:
70802
Hazardous condition, other
2800 block of 73rd Avenue. Dec. 10.
70806
Building fire
600 block of N. Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $16,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Dec. 11.
2900 block of Fairway Drive. Property loss: $200,000. Contents loss: $75,000. Cause under investigation. Dec. 7.
Hazardous condition, other
1500 block of North Street. Dec. 13.
Passenger vehicle fire
9700 block of Florida Boulevard. Property loss: $6,000. Unintentional. Dec. 11.
70808
500 block of West I-10. Property loss: $7,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Unintentional. Dec. 12.
70809
Hazardous condition, other
6100 block of Barksdale Street. Dec. 11.
8000 block of Queenswood Court. Dec. 11.