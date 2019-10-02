Dr. Nathan Hite has joined the colorectal surgeons of the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in evaluating and treating all diseases and disorders affecting the small intestine, colon, rectum and anus.
Hite received his undergraduate degree from LSU and obtained his medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed an internship in general surgery at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia, and then returned to Louisiana to finish his residency in general surgery at the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans.
Hite's specialty areas include colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis; diverticular disease; hemorrhoids, abscesses, anal fissures and fistula; and endoscopy.
The other doctors in the colorectal group are Louis Barfield, Richard Byrd, Scott Daugherty Jr. and Kelly Finan. They practice at 7777 Hennessy Blvd, Suite 206. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 767-1156.