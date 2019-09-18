Louisiana Master Gardener Kathy Morris will give a free presentation on understory trees at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway.
She will offer advice on choosing and planting mid-size trees that can create shade in a smaller yard or patio and add color, texture or fragrance to the landscape.
Afterward, Master Gardener Leo Broders will give a presentation on citrus and blueberries at 7 p.m.
The Fairwood program is part of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association’s 2019 Library Series, which will conclude with presentations on Louisiana super plants, and a reprise of the citrus and blueberries program, at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Central Regional Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road.
For information on the outreach activities of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association, visit ebrmg.com.