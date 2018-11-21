Information on produce safety was shared during a growers' training held Nov. 5 by the Southern University Land-Grant Campus' Produce Safety Alliance at T.T. Allain Hall at Southern University.
Participants received information on produce safety; worker health and hygiene; soil amendments; wildlife, domesticated animals and land use; production water and post-harvest water; post-harvest handling and sanitation; and how to develop a farm safety plan.
The training was facilitated by Southern University's Land-Grant Campus employees Fatemeh Malekian, Emily King, L'Asia George and Burnell Muse; and Allison Dumas with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.