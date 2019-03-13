At Runnels High School in Baton Rouge, all four National Merit semifinalists have advanced to finalist standing, making them eligible for National Merit scholarships to be awarded in the spring.
The Runnels finalists are seniors Kayla Evans, Anna Kadi, Daniel Mayeaux and Emma Tooraen.
Kayla Evans is the daughter of Rachel and Brian Evans; Anna Kadi is the daughter of Lisa and Joe Kadi; Daniel Mayeaux is the son of Susan and Keith Mayeaux; and Emma Tooraen is the daughter of Letitia Karl and John Tooraen.