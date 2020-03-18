Dr. Harman Grewal has joined Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Rheumatology.
She joins rheumatologists Dr. Bobby Dupre, Dr. Jen Erbil, Dr. Khanh Ho and Dr. Sean Shannon in providing treatment of musculoskeletal disease and systemic autoimmune conditions which commonly affect joints, muscles, and bones causing pain, swelling, stiffness and deformity. Common diseases treated include osteoarthritis, gout, rheumatoid arthritis, tendinitis and lupus.
Grewal received her medical degree from Medical University of the Americas in St. Kitts & Nevis, West Indies. She completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in rheumatology at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Rheumatology is at 7777 Hennessy Blvd., Suite 501. To schedule an appointment, call (225) 765-6505.