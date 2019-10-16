The girls cross country team from St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge finished first in the Holy Cross/Dominican Invitational in New Orleans on Sept. 21. From left are Isabella Bull, Abby McLeod, Sara Levron, Jenna Monette, Rebecca Quebedeaux, Hailey Humphries, Caitie Brumfield, Katherine Varnado, Lindsey Hunt, Savannah Bull and Meredith Brassard.
Jenna Monette, right, competes with the girls cross-country team from St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge, which finished first in the Holy Cross/Dominican Invitational in New Orleans on Sept. 21.
The girls cross country team from St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge finished first in the Holy Cross/Dominican Invitational in New Orleans on Sept. 21. From left are Isabella Bull, Abby McLeod, Sara Levron, Jenna Monette, Rebecca Quebedeaux, Hailey Humphries, Caitie Brumfield, Katherine Varnado, Lindsey Hunt, Savannah Bull and Meredith Brassard.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Jenna Monette, right, competes with the girls cross-country team from St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge, which finished first in the Holy Cross/Dominican Invitational in New Orleans on Sept. 21.
The girls cross-country team from St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge finished first in the Holy Cross/Dominican Invitational in New Orleans on Sept. 21. Rebecca Quebedeaux and Caitie Brumfield were in the top 10 out of 149 runners.