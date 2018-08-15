HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,093 students to its honors list for the summer 2018 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the dean’s list have earned a grade-point average between 3.20 and 3.49, and honor roll students have earned a grade-point average between 3.00 and 3.19.
Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.
Students named to the honors list are:
Baker
President’s list: Michaela D. George, Nadia A. Whitfield, Junhui Xiang
Dean’s list: Margaret R. Hinson
Baton Rouge
President’s list: Alva E. Allen, Garrett M. Anderson, Rahliat C. Animashaun, Austin B. Arnold, Morgan E. Averette, Jacqueline E. Bartley, Jessica M. Bell, Airren R. Beter, Hallie M. Betz, Jaslyn B. Bowman, David Brian, Kaitlun M. Bridges, Hannah M. Brown, Allen C. Capell, Matthew Case, Meaghan A. Caston, Breanna Clark, Chancely N. Courson, Sarah R. Cradeur, Patrick R. Cunningham, Haley Duke, Nicole Dunbar, Desmond R. Dunn, Melissa M. Fisher, Hendrick B. Foster, Jennifer L. Francis, Kelsey T. Franklin, Jessica A. Gaboury, Garrett Gaspard, Courtney R. Gatlin, Meredith E. Gilbert, Ragen N. Gosserand, Madeleine A. Gremillion, Zachary T. Guy, Michele A. Harder, Laura M. Hertl, Kyle J. Hoffpauir, Todd T. Janney, Renee M. Jaynes, Hannah E. Jenkins, Hailey N. Johnson, Hayley N. Jordan, Tramaine M. Kent, Lane R. Kesel, Reagan S. Laborde, Tadrecka J. Lamotte,
Also, Drew M. Landry, Donavan P. Lavigne, Katherine M. Leblanc, Martin K. Maley, Catherine E. Mann, Kelly D. Maples, Stacey L. Mayers, Roseann G. Miller, Alexis M. Minor, Patrick L. Mitchell, Paige E. Modicut, Samantha J. Neustrom, Minh Nguyen, Veronica D. Nguyen, Madison M. Nunnery, Christopher J. Phillips, Caitlin Pinsonat, Kathleen E. Pousson, Stesha T. Rampersad, Johnny B. Ross, Isabella J. Ryder, Daniel E. Schroeder, James E. Smith, Amber N. Soulier, Joshua J. Stickling, Michael G. Templeton, Bristen W. Thevenot, Amber N. Thomas, Ivon Q. Thomas, Jaleesa K. Washington, Kayley Williams, Nykara C. Williams, Rebecca C. Woodley
Dean’s list: Olivia L. Aucoin, Hannah M. Carraway, Tyra J. Flowers, Jessica Fowler, Angelle M. Kusch, Heather L. Schexnayder
Honor roll: Alyse M. Belanger, Rychelle R. Brumfield, Jaleya T. Chatman, Darrien J. Coleman, Robin D. Fisher, Ebony Foreman, Ashley D. Goss, Tianna T. Gotch, Autum D. Guidry, Taylor D. Harris, Kathryn M. Jefferis, Nickeyia T. Johnson, Elizabeth G. Lamy, Julia C. Lowe, Nyanza Mason, Tyler M. Morrison, Candice L. Northern, Sean C. Reliford, Ashley E. Ruiz, Brandon T. Smith, Drake Smith, Maxwell O. Starwood, Ashley E. Tarleton, Alexandra D. Tomchek, Kristie Vercher, Emily L. Walker
Greenwell Springs
President’s list: Camryn E. Austin, London Berthelot, Sarah A. Delatorre, Rachel E. Eller, Makayla L. Kennedy, Susan E. Merrill, Douglas C. Raiford, Kristen M. Stringfellow, Emily D. Taylor, Lauren M. West
Dean’s list: Ashton Kennedy
Pride
President’s list: Nicholas A. Boeneke
Dean’s list: Stormi A. Bodin
Honor roll: Rachel M. Perkins
Zachary
President’s list: Jalyn J. Brown, Katlyn Daigle, Jara M. Lockhart, Korie L. Melancon, Kaetriel T. Phillips, Richard S. Rush, Ryan D. Valentine, Elise B. Von Rosenberg
Dean’s list: Brittny A. Williamson, Shaterika A. Winters
Honor roll: Alia M. Crutcher, Shelby R. Floyd, Mary A. Higginbotham, D’Marcus Hills, Taylor M. Matte, Maci D. Prejean, Shyron L. White