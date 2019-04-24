Care for the smallest premature babies, born between 22 and 26 weeks of pregnancy, was the focus of a national conference held March 22-23 at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
The annual Vermont Oxford Network meeting drew nearly 100 professionals from the nation’s top neonatal intensive care unit teams, according to a news release. The network is an international collaboration of more than 1,200 hospitals dedicated to improving the quality of care for newborn infants through data-driven outcomes, education and research.
“By sharing our collective works from our colleagues around the world, we can send these fragile babies home with the least number of complications and reduce a lifetime of special needs,” said Laurel Kitto, Woman’s Hospital NICU director.