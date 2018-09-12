All International Baccalaureate candidates from the University Laboratory School Class of 2018 have earned their full IB diplomas.
The eight students, Annie Furr, Grace Ann Nader, Morgan Ross, Ian McCain, Faith Kwentua, Sandra Shaw, Grace Nichols and Eliana Levy, learned in July they each achieved the scores necessary to reach diploma status. Internationally, 70 percent to 80 percent of all candidates successfully earn their diplomas.
The International Baccalaureate program requires students to take courses from six different academic areas. This rigorous academic path is recognized throughout the world as a comprehensive and challenging course, a news release said. More than 3,000 schools in 125 countries offer the program. ULS became the first school in Louisiana accepted into the program in 2001.
To qualify for the IB diploma, a student must meet all academic requirements through examinations and community service through IB’s Creativity, Action and Service program. An essay must be submitted, and students are required to take the Theory of Knowledge course.
IB Diploma students often earn college credit toward their degree programs at prestigious universities. Annie Furr attends Washington and Lee University; Grace Ann Nader attends the University of Georgia; Morgan Ross attends Yale University; Ian McCain attends Pace University; Faith Kwentua attends Vanderbilt University; Sandra Shaw attends the University of Alabama; Grace Nichols attends Rice University; and Eliana Levy attends Tulane University.