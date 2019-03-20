Both classroom lectures and "hot drills" were on the agenda for the Louisiana Instructors and Firefighters Training Conference held March 7-9 at the Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard and at the St. George Fire Training Center on Airline Highway. "Brotherhood on the Bayou" was the theme for the conference, which was the first of its kind held in Louisiana.
Nearly all of the 390 openings for the conference were filled with career and volunteer firefighters from as far away as Pennsylvania.
The keynote speaker was Captain Mark vonAppen of the Palo Alto, California, Fire Department. He is a committee member for California State Fire Training and is the creator of major fire service leadership blog Fully Involved.