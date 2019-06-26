Upon completion of a 10-week program, six high school students from the Baton Rouge area were recently certified as emergency medical responders.
The College & Career Ready Emergency Medical Responder Institute is a program of the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp.
UREC's 2019 College & Career Ready EMR Institute graduates are valedictorian Adrianna Brown, Bridget Calhoun, Alexus Maiden, Leah Ruffin, Abria Scott and Aisha Smith.
UREC's College & Career Ready EMR Institute prepares Baton Rouge high school students for careers in the medical field, while providing a pathway to industry-based certification. During the institute, scholars learned life-saving skills such as CPR, how to detect vital signs, trauma response and injury care management under the instruction of Bob Brankline with the East Baton Rouge Parish schools' Career and Technical Education Center.