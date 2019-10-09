BREC Outdoor Adventure is organizing a Great Family Campout at Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker, from 3 p.m. Oct. 19 to 10 a.m. the next morning.
Grab a tent and enjoy an evening being active with other families, make a s’more, sleep under the stars and wake up refreshed. Outdoor Adventure activities, hiking, inflatables and more will run from 4 p.m. to dark. Food is provided, and no camping experience is required.
The cost is $35 per family of five and $5 for every additional family member. Tent rentals will be available for $5. Families can register online at brec.org/outdooradventure or at the event on Oct. 19. For information, email outdooradventure@brec.org or call BREC's Outdoor Adventure team at (225) 272-9200.