Students at St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge were on hand Jan. 31 as Deacon Brent Duplessis dedicated and blessed a tree honoring late parishioner John Melancon.
Melancon, who died in October at age 75, was a dedicated parishioner at St. Jean Vianney, where he was active in several ministries, Knights of Columbus and the Men's Club.
Melancon an active member of Rotary of Baton Rouge; supported Catholic Community Radio; and donated products from his family business, River Road Coffees, to many charitable events and causes, including St. Vincent de Paul. He was also a board member for the Pennington YMCA.