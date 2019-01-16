Cancer Services, in conjunction with St. Joseph’s Academy, held the region’s first science, technology, engineering and math camp Jan. 3-4 for children ages 12 and above who have been diagnosed with cancer or impacted by the disease through a sibling.
St. Joseph’s Academy provided the facilities, materials and experts to teach campers how to use their curiosity, creativity and math and science skills to collaborate and think critically, according to a news release.
“It was a great way for the campers, who have been impacted by either directly or indirectly by cancer, to meet peers and develop a passion and interest in STEM-related fields,” said Whitney Craig, director of Cancer Services. “It’s an incredible educational and socializing opportunity for the kids. It enabled them to focus on something other than cancer. And we appreciate St. Joseph’s Academy’s generosity and partnership in bringing this new camp to the community.”
The main STEM project for the two-day camp included each child designing and producing clocks using laser cutting and 3D printing technology at St. Joseph’s Academy.
“As a school, we are dedicated to helping shape young minds and bring new opportunities for them to learn and innovate,” said Claire Luikart, director of the STEM lab at St. Joseph’s Academy. “And to work with these campers who are facing such significant challenges is truly a privilege. They were bright and engaged and filled with curiosity. It was heartwarming to see them become totally immersed in a project that was fun, but also a learning experience.”
Cancer Services is planning to host another STEM camp to be announced later this year.
In addition to STEM camp, Cancer Services hosts four additional camps:
- Camp Care, weeklong day camp for children who have cancer and their siblings.
- Camp Spotlight, a weeklong musical theater camp for children impacted by cancer in partnership with Manship Theatre.
- Camp Climb, a week of fun field trips and daily therapeutic sessions for children with a parent or guardian affected by cancer.
- Camp Erin, for children and teens ages 6-17 who have experienced the death of a loved one and combines grief education and emotional support with fun, traditional camp activities.
For information on Cancer Services’ programs, including camps, call (225) 927-2273 or visit cancerservices.org.