Our Lady of Mercy School has begun construction of a $6 million gym and sportsplex as part of its 15- to 20-year campus master plan adopted in August 2015.
The 15,243-square-foot gym will accommodate 500 spectators for a basketball game. It will be the second gym at the school, where enrollment has increased 37 percent.
The old gym, which was built in 1955 as the main worship space for the church and was turned into a gym in 1975, will be renovated into a performing arts center and practice gym.
The Traditions for Tomorrow capital campaign was launched in 2016 to finance the master plan. Construction of the new gym is expected to be completed in August 2019. For information about the project, visit www.traditionsfortomorrow.com.