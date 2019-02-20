Prairieville twins Christin and Cruz Stevens have been chosen as the 2019 ambassadors for the March of Dimes in the Baton Rouge area.
Their mother, Felicia Stevens, had complications with her pregnancy beginning at 24 weeks gestation, according to a new release. The medical team at Woman’s Hospital was able to delay her preterm birth a few weeks longer with constant intervention. The twins were born on Oct. 5, 2017, at 31 weeks, and spent their first weeks in the hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit.
Felicia and Craig Stevens will be among the participants in the March for Babies at 8 a.m. March 30 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, hoping to inspire others to help give every baby and family a brighter start. To register for the march, visit www.marchforbabies.org.
The event will feature a children’s Superhero Sprint, music, food, a T-shirt contest, and children’s activities. It will also highlight March for Babies’ three pillars:
- Hope — information on local programs and national research
- Remember — a memory garden for all babies who have passed
- Celebrate — stories of survival.
March of Dimes gives more than 4 million babies born each year the best possible start. Like the Stevens twins, nearly half a million of them are born prematurely or with birth defects. Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years.