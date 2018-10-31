The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society is a nonprofit organization committed to the well-being of animals in the Baton Rouge community by providing for and facilitating the adoption of homeless animals, teaching the community responsible companion animal ownership and the humane treatment of animals, and at all times promoting the practice of spay/neuter. The CAAWS shelter is at 6357 Quinn Drive in Baton Rouge. Email questions to caawsmail@yahoo.com, or visit www.caaws.org to view all of our adoptable cats and dogs. You may also find the agency on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.