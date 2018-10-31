Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Oct. 19-25.
COMMERCIAL: CHANGE IN OCCUPANCY
Hooper Road 7851: $40,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,661. Interior renovation of building for new use as retail grocery store with food service, cooking. Issued Oct. 22.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
F. Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard 660: $41,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,500. Renovation of vanilla box complete interior to resolve Suite 4 F for small restaurant with seating for 32. Assembly reviewed as business with occupancy less than 50 persons. Issued Oct. 23.
Florida Boulevard 4373: Owner: Reyad Hamdan. Total square footage: 1,086. Complete interior to create unresolved vanilla-box suite C in shell of 9,433 square footage with three intended suites for mercantile sales. Issued Oct. 23.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Cedar Grove Drive 6650: $1,100,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 17,286. New construction of a sprinkled, 1-story, 20,870 square foot building X on existing high school campus; includes new metal canopies, some site work. Total area of new building x and building h and j remodels = 39,302 square footage new construction of building X added to existing high school, and renovations to buildings h, and building j totaling 39,332 square footage. Issued Oct. 24.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Jefferson Highway 7857: $10,000, Owner: Dave Ellis. Total square footage not listed. Renovation/modification to existing parking lot serving Tapestry Park apartments. Proposed two-way drive aisle connection to the existing Settlement shopping center to the north. Issued Oct. 22.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Brightside Drive 1684: Owner: Steve Hayden. Total square footage: 906. Fire damage repairs two-story unit b from smoke and water damage caused by unit a kitchen fire (permit 87659) in existing four-plex. This permit for unit b consisting of replacing standard and fire-rated drywall, all electrical receptacles and switches, rewire at rated wall, replace air and heating unit and ductwork, replace plumbing fixtures. Issued Oct. 23.
Cedar Grove Drive 6650: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 17,286. Renovations to building J at existing high school campus. Issued Oct. 24.
Cedar Grove Drive 6650: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 17,286. Renovations to building H at existing high school campus. Issued Oct. 24.
Convention Street 445: $75,000, Owner: Trey Roberts. Total square footage: 137. Renovation to replace a non-functioning, limited use, limited access elevator with new elevator in existing educational facility. Minor wall reconfiguration is required adjacent to elevator shaft to accommodate size of new elevator. Issued Oct. 23.
Exchequer Drive 6735: $325,000, Owner: Jennifer Lee. Total square footage: 3,361. Renovation of existing suite space 100 for office/warehouse use. Issued Oct. 24.
North 15th Street 415: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 7,900. Interior renovation on first floor of existing 154,000 square footage four-story building for business, storage and assembly use. Issued Oct. 22.
O'Neal Lane 952: $33,000, Owner: Darrell Jackson. Total square footage: 5,200. Flooded building with suites A, B and C. Replaced drywall, electrical, interior doors, toilets, sinks and some cabinetry. Issued Oct. 25.
Picardy Avenue 8585: $100,000, Owner: Peyton Grant. Total square footage: 1,408. Interior renovations on the first floor, Imaging Dept. of the Baton Rouge General Medical Center for an outpatient PET/CT scan. Issued Oct. 19.
South Foster Drive 216: $250,000, Owner: Tommy Pittenger. Total square footage: 3,770. Renovation to existing 35,472 square footage of institutional rehab center and addition/extension of 246 square footage canopy. Issued Oct. 23.
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 4334: $49,000, Owner: Amanda Seale. Total square footage: 2,795. Interior remodel of suites C-150 and C-175, in building C for continued business office use. One meter serves entire building. Issued Oct. 19.
DEMOLITION
Comite Drive 7517, Baker: Owner: Mark Graves. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story log cabin that is to the east of the house. Issued Oct. 23.
E. Lakeshore Drive 3621: Owner: Rachel B. Slaughter. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a two-story single family residence. Issued Oct. 24.
Pecue Lane 7115: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a commercial building Woman's Hospital has purchased. Issued Oct. 24.
Sevenoaks Avenue 7267: Owner: Paul Higgins. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single family resident that was burned. Issued Oct. 22.
Winbourne Avenue 5509: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolish and haul away noted gym building and foundation. Demolish and haul away noted maintenance building and foundation. Issued Oct. 24.
FENCE
Inniswold Estates Avenue 9700: $9,300, Owner: Stephen Cramer. Total square footage not listed. Entrance wall for subdivision. Issued Oct. 22.
LAND CLEARING
Baringer Foreman Road 9127: $5,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Clearing lot to bring dirt in to fill in hole on land. Issued Oct. 22.
Old Hammond Highway 9800-9900: Owner: Lynn Levy. Total square footage not listed. Land clearing permit for future residential subdivision. Issued Oct. 23.
POOL
Millgate Place 754: $54,500, Owner: Aimee Townsend. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Oct. 24.
Quail Grove Avenue 13750: $35,891.50, Owner: Marie Chapman. Total square footage not listed. gunite pool. Issued Oct. 22.
Settler's Circle 7613: Owner: Brooks Hearn. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Oct. 19.
Sugar Cane Lane 2020: $63,048, Owner: Ken Bordelon. Total square footage not listed. Gunite swimming pool. Issued Oct. 23.
Sunset Boulevard 158: $20,500, Owner: Anthony Turnley. Total square footage not listed. Gunite swimming pool. Issued Oct. 23.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Camellia Avenue 1115: $650,000, Owner: Michael McIntosh. Total square footage: 4,188. Demolition, remodel and addition to an existing two-story single family residence. Issued Oct. 19.
Great Oak Drive 1410: $200,000, Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 1,256. Addition of family room, study, utility room, storage to existing residence - building plans reviewed by third party. Issued Oct. 25.
High Lake Drive 624: $24,000, Owner: Chris Kennan. Total square footage not listed. Addition of rear porch to existing residence. Issued Oct. 19.
Parkforest Drive 4907: $80,000, Owner: Frank Rugeley. Total square footage: 384. Storage room addition. Issued Oct. 23.
Woodland Ridge Avenue 13930: $20,000, Owner: Robert Kennedy. Total square footage: 750. Workshop. Issued Oct. 25.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Forestwood Avenue 8552: $188,682, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,419. New residential construction. Issued Oct. 19.
Gentle Wind Drive 1115: $208,806, Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 25.
Glendale Avenue 2151: $452,946, Owner: Parker Vidrine. Total square footage: 5,807. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 19.
Preservation Way 11204: $375,000, Owner: Alan Colby. Total square footage: 3,391. New single family residence - building plans reviewed by third party. Issued Oct. 23.
Saint Thomas Lane 421: $189,618, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,431. New townhouse. Issued Oct. 24.
Saint Thomas Lane 427: $187,434, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,403. New townhouse. Issued Oct. 24.
Saint Thomas Lane 433: $187,434, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,403. New townhouse. Issued Oct. 24.
Saint Thomas Lane 439: $179,634, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,303. New townhouse. Issued Oct. 24.
Trottoir Street 5039: $615,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,524. New single home residence. Issued Oct. 23.
Trottoir Street 5109: $168,792, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,164. New single family residence. Issued Oct. 19.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Aletha Drive 3346: $20,234.50, Owner: Dominique Lane. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 24.
Cheyenne Drive 7440: $10,000, Owner: Kenneth Turner. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 24.
Cletus Drive 10621: $65,879, Owner: James Callahan. Total square footage: 1,432. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 25.
Cyrus Avenue 6125: $46,114.95, Owner: David Webster. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore la. Issued Oct. 24.
Darryl Drive 10715: $28,181.34, Owner: Aimee Bajoie. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 24.
East Mendenhal Drive 3624: $33,000, Owner: Alice Wells. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 23.
Elgin Street 2850: $16,945.70, Owner: Clifton Lemelle. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 24.
Hoyt Drive 2113: $68,250, Owner: Tim Deselles. Total square footage: 1,450. Renovation of flood house. Issued Oct. 19.
Lorraine Street 4164: $19,463, Owner: Grace Estes. Total square footage: 1,448. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 19.
Meadowdale Drive 9645: $15,981.10, Owner: Delnise Stacia. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore la. Issued Oct. 19.
Monmouth Avenue 5654: $18,000, Owner: Alma Cherry. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to remove load bearing wall and install beam. New oven exhaust system, relocating washer and dryer. Issued Oct. 25.
Ocala Avenue 3625: $68,748, Owner: Tyrah Phillips. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Oct. 24.
Olympic Avenue 9843: $58,779.56, Owner: Elnora Northern. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 24.
Perimeter Drive 7179: $33,005, Owner: Alonzo Coleman. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to repair electrical, mechanical, plumbing and replace drywall. Issued Oct. 19.
Rio Drive 7024: $25,923.27, Owner: Lloyd Royal. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 24.
Royal Street 1121: $68,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,100. Remodeling to repair roofing, windows, doors, siding, foundation, framing, porches, stairs, replace existing plumbing fixtures, water heater, lighting, insulation, etc. Issued Oct. 23.
Royal Street 1123: $65,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,000. Remodeling to repair roofing, windows, doors, siding, foundation, framing, porches, stairs, replace existing plumbing fixtures, water heater, lighting, insulation, etc. Issued Oct. 23.
Royal Street 1125: $65,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,000. Remodeling to repair roofing, windows, doors, siding, foundation, framing, porches, stairs, replace existing plumbing fixtures, water heater, lighting, insulation, etc. Issued Oct. 23.
Royal Street 1127: $68,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,100. Remodeling to repair roofing, windows, doors, siding, foundation, framing, porches, stairs, replace existing plumbing fixtures, water heater, lighting, insulation, etc. Issued Oct. 23.
Rushmore Drive 457: $16,412, Owner: Charles Spears. Total square footage: 1,732. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 24.
S. Flannery Road 552: $32,024.15, Owner: Lawrence Banks. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 25.
Scarborough Drive 4315: $53,895.39, Owner: Donald White. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 19.
Sharon Hills Street 9079: $56,888.52, Owner: Rosetta Moore. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 19.
Silverton Drive 1381: $4,123.34, Owner: Annette McCormick. Total square footage not listed. Flood Damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 25.
Spain Street 2507: $50,000, Owner: Garard Ellison. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to replace siding, hot water heater, install new plumbing for laundry, electrical, repair sheetrock, new hvac. Issued Oct. 24.
Summer Place Avenue 7541: $9,264.10, Owner: Sharon Lewis. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 22.
Taft Street 321: $84,844.59, Owner: Joyce Williams. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 19.
Victoria Drive 3025: $60,000, Owner: Ben Gibson. Total square footage: 1,387. 1/2 of a duplex, bottom unit — Renovation of an existing 4-plex into a duplex - Repaired framing and sheathing. Issued Oct. 24.
Victoria Drive 3027: $60,000, Owner: Ben Gibson. Total square footage: 1,441. Top of the existing four-plex being converted to a duplex. Renovation/repairs to existing two-story fourplex of 2,327 square footage due to tree-falling damage. Substantial improvement — all new interior in addition to repaired framing, new sheathing, new siding -new electrical, new plumbing, new insulation. Issued Oct. 24.
Warwick Avenue 12723: $50,000, Owner: Andre Hebert. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flood damage house. Issued Oct. 25.
Woodlore Drive E 15347: $30,901.18, Owner: Charles Suire. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 24.
Woodwind Avenue 15650: $9,000, Owner: Lara Saymeh. Total square footage: 1,486. Remodeling flooded house restore la painting interior, resetting appliances, reseting a few cabinets, some flooring. Issued Oct. 24.
Yellowstone Avenue 9858: $15,263.29, Owner: Marilyn Wilkinson. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage-restore la. Issued Oct. 19.
SOLAR
Arbor Oak Avenue 18616, Greenwell Springs: $57,232, Owner: Rickey Eiermann. Total square footage: 2,605. Install 54 solar panels. Issued Oct. 19.
Brookview Avenue 13749: $27,000, Owner: Iris Butler. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued Oct. 24.
Gloria Drive 564: $19,197, Owner: Dale Roberts. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued Oct. 24.
Mollylea Drive 10538: $18,000, Owner: Diana Virgillio. Total square footage: 1. Install 5.5 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued Oct. 22.
South Fairview Avenue 13370: $27,000, Owner: Llyod Gavion. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued Oct. 22.
Wenwood Drive 16825: $51,571, Owner: Beryl Jacques. Total square footage: 645. Installation of 43 solar panels. Issued Oct. 25.