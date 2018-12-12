Capital Area United Way and BASF raised more than $20,000 for local veterans in need through their United4Vets campaign, which concluded on Veterans Day.
Dollars raised will be used to promote and expand access to resources available to veterans and active service members via United Way’s 211 referral hotline, a news release said.
United Way 211 is a free and confidential service that helps people find local resources they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nearly 30,000 calls are answered by United Way call specialists every year, and more than 200 of those callers identify as veterans. Examples of why people call 211 include food assistance, services for the elderly, disaster help and mental health counseling.
About 19 percent of the veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan suffer from either major depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research. In addition, approximately 50 percent of returning service members who need mental health treatment seek it, but only about half receive adequate care. The RAND Center concluded that improving access to high-quality care through resources can be cost-effective and improve recovery rates.
In addition to supporting local veterans, BASF employee volunteers organized the packaging and sending of more than 250 care packages to troops serving overseas. Employees contributed nearly $10,000 for the care packages, supplies and shipping costs.