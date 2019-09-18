The southeastern chain Shoe Station is partnering with United Way to launch the retailer's Every Step, Every Community initiative Sept. 20 in its 21 stores in five states.
The two Shoe Station locations in Baton Rouge are in the Hammond Aire Plaza at 9620 Airline Highway and in the Walmart Center at 10771 South Mall Drive.
The yearlong program will include a $10,000 charitable donation, as well as collection bins in each location, where consumers can donate new and gently used shoes to United Way organizations in their communities. Residents will also have an opportunity to register to win a $10,000 cash prize.
United Way of Southwest Alabama is coordinating both the donation of cash and all of the shoes collected in the region. The funds and shoes will be distributed to various charitable organizations in the chain’s five states.
For each pair of new or lightly worn shoes a customer brings in, Shoe Station will give that customer a $1 voucher to be used toward certain in-store purchases.
In addition, if the $10,000 cash prize winner decides to donate his or her $10,000 prize to United Way, Shoe Station will match the contribution with an additional $10,000 donation of its own.