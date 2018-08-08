As families are transitioning from summer to the start of school, the YMCA of the Capital Area locations are offering programs to school-aged children throughout the Baton Rouge area to keep them active, busy and engaged during out-of-school time.
The program is available to students before school from 7 a.m. until school begins and after-school from dismissal to 6 p.m.
The program is available at the following YMCA of the Capital Area branches: A. C. Lewis YMCA, Paula G. Manship YMCA, C. B. Pennington, Jr. YMCA and Baranco Clark YMCA. The YMCA also will offer this program at any area schools that need before and after-school care programming.
“Over 11 million children are unsupervised between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Kristen Hogan, marketing director at YMCA of the Capital Area. “Afterschool at the Y is an opportunity for families to ensure their kids are receiving additional support, continued learning and a chance to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire children’s motivations and help them reach their potential.”
In the organization's before- and after-school program, youth receive help with homework and tutoring and can explore activities such as arts, music, literacy, etc. Financial assistance is available to those who need help to attend.
For information about the YMCA’s before- and after-school program, contact Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org or visit ymcabr.org/childcare.