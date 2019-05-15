Douglas Edward Robins II, a senior at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, is one of two Louisiana students who have been selected for the 55th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The other Presidential Scholar from Louisiana is Shinwoo Kim, a senior at Metairie Park Country Day School.
Robins will attend Princeton University this fall to pursue a degree in international affairs and public policy / pre-med, according to a news release. In addition to being a U.S. Presidential Scholar, Robins is also a National Merit finalist and a National Honor Society inductee. He is an Episcopal Writing Center Fellow, a member of the Student Vestry and an Honors Thesis student.
According to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program began in 1964 to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. The program’s mission is “to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.”