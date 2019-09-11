For a third consecutive time, the American Nurses Credentialing Center has designated Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center as a Magnet health care organization that provides the highest standard and quality of nursing care, according to a news release.
Only 498 facilities in the United States earned the designation this year.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center previously achieved Magnet designations in 2014 and 2010. Earning a redesignation is considered an even more challenging process, requiring a hospital to provide evidence that the credentialing center's Magnet standards have been both met and exceeded since the last designation, the release said.
After submitting an extensive application, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center underwent a rigorous evaluation and site visit in June that included extensive interviews with team members and review of its nursing services and structure as well as patient care and safety processes.