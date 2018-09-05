Kaitlyn Landry, a senior at St. Michael the Archangel High School, represented all high school students in the Archdiocese of Baton Rouge recently when Michael Gerard Duca was installed as the new bishop. The St. Michael Jazz Combo performed at the reception following Bishop Duca's installation.
Two students at St. Michael, 10th-grader Tanner Pike and ninth-grader Conner Pike, had the opportunity to meet Duca when they received the Ad Altere Dei award, one of the highest religious emblems a Boy Scout can earn. Others earning the Ad Altere Dei award are Seth Cayer, Matthew Johnson, Ethan Newman and Evan Newman.