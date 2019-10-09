Staged readings of three new plays featuring science as an extensive part of the story will be presented during the LSU SciArts New Play Festival on Oct. 20-22 in the LSU Music & Dramatic Arts Building, 4230 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge.
The festival is co-sponsored by the LSU College of Science, the LSU School of Theatre and the LSU Office of Research & Economic Development.
The plays, chosen from among 190 submitted at LSU's invitation, are:
- “Another Revolution” by Jacqueline Bircher at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. “Another Revolution” explores the triumphs and tensions between two very different Ph.D. students working side by side as anti-war protests engulf their university campus.
- “The Surest Poison” by Kristin Idaszak at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. “The Surest Poison” tells the story of a murder investigation in a forensics laboratory during Prohibition.
- “Maize” by Judith Pratt at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. “Maize” is about the trials and tribulations of the Nobel Prize-winning geneticist Barbara McClintock.
Nina Fedoroff, a world-renowned geneticist who worked with Barbara McClintock and is depicted as a character in “Maize,” will deliver a keynote talk at 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Another keynote speaker will be playwright Leigh Fondakowski, author of “Spill,” which deals with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, at 4 p.m. Oct. 21.
All of the LSU SciArt New Play Festival events are free and open to the public. For information, visit www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre or call (225) 578-3527.