Visitors to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters building in Baton Rouge have an opportunity to enjoy the state’s native plants. LDWF developed its Louisiana Native Plant Garden at campus headquarters.
The public is invited to visit the garden in front of the headquarters building at 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, to learn about the importance of native plants and celebrate our state’s natural beauty. The LDWF hopes visitors will take pride in Louisiana by adding native plants to their landscapes to create a little wildlife habitat of their own, a news release said.
The garden contains more than 160 native plant species grouped into smaller gardens to resemble natural Louisiana habitats providing resources for wildlife in the urban landscape. Two interpretive stations and 80 plant label signs have been installed to enhance visitors’ experiences, the release said.
“This is a great time to visit, as the garden is undergoing a redesign to maximize aesthetics while maintaining a natural appeal in each garden theme,’’ LDWF botanist Brian Early said. “In addition to a variety of native plants in bloom, those visiting will be able to see the transition between the various garden styles, wild to manicured, allowing visitors to decide which best fits their own landscape.’’
Developed in 2014, the garden continues to evolve as staff make improvements, implementing new gardening and design techniques. It’s also a chance to get some ideas for your yard, the release said. Using native plants in Louisiana yards and neighborhoods benefits people, wildlife and the environment.