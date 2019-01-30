Heather Sewell Day, owner of The Red Cake Event Planning, received the BR Original Award during Forum 35's community impact breakfast Jan. 17 at Juban's Restaurant.
Day, a former president of Forum 35, has been active in Baton Rouge nonprofit work for more than 25 years. According to her nomination, "Heather epitomizes what being a Baton Rouge Original is all about. She has spent countless hours giving back to the community she lives in. She is committed to South Louisiana and ... knows that you are only a part of your community when you are giving something back to it, so she gives tenfold."
During the breakfast, Forum 35 also presented its BR Original Young Professional Award to Racheal Hebert, who is the founder, president and chief operating officer of Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, or STAR, and has worked in the field of sexual trauma and violence prevention for more than 10 years.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber also was honored with Forum 35's Corporate Member of the Year award. This award is given to a corporate partner who has had the greatest influence on the organization both through active memberships and corporate support.
The community impact breakfast spotlighted Forum 35's vision for the city and priorities for the future. Guest speakers included Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business Industry, along with opening remarks from East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.