Runnels varsity cheerleader Emma Felton joined more than 500 junior and senior high cheerleaders from across the nation in Orlando, Florida, over Thanksgiving break to cheer in a parade at the 2019 Varsity Spirit Thanksgiving Tour at Walt Disney World.
She was invited to perform in the holiday parade as part of a group selected as All-American cheerleaders at Varsity Spirit camps last summer.
Felton, an eighth grader at Runnels who has been on the cheer squad for two years, said she enjoyed marching in the Disney parade and meeting girls from around the United States.