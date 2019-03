Among the St. Jean Vianney School Beta Club members participating in the 'Peter Pan' living literature scene are, first row, from left, Audrey Thomas, Julia Miller, Lily Dumas, Kaiden Klock and Cassi Miller; and second row, Audrey Hair, Savannah Touchet, Elise Cormier, Lizzie Brumfield, Trey Simpson, Carter Boiteaux, Nick Santoro, Madelyn Fitch, Lilly Thomas and Sophia Santoro. Bella Bull, Allie Waguespack and Waverly Wood also participated in the living literature presentation.