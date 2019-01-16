The master plans for BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park will be discussed at two open house meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
The first meeting will be from 11 am. to 1 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Garden Club at Independence Park Botanical Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd., Baton Rouge. The second will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waterfront Theater at Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker.
The master planning process is being led by two nationally acclaimed design consultants selected through a competitive bid process. At the meetings, the consultants will have some basic information about the zoo and Greenwood Park, and some great zoo and park ideas from other cities around the country to spur creativity.
For those unable to participate in person, a public-facing webpage is being developed for these projects within brec.org. It will include an online engagement exercise and comment form for capturing ideas.