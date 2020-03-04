BREC Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center hosts Rockin' at the Swamp
BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center will host its annual Rockin’ at the Swamp event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Join the swamp for a rockin' good time of exploring the world of rocks, minerals, gemstones and fossils. Add to your rock collection or find some gift items at the Rockhound Market. Try your skill scaling the rock-climbing wall or learn to identify different rocks and minerals and make your own take-home identification card on the Treasure Trail. Experience the excitement of the gold rush while hunting for iron pyrite in the Gold Mine. Try out some rockin’ crafts or paint a Rock Animal at the crafter corner. Explore ancient life forms in the Fossil Quarry.
Tickets are $5 per adult, $4 per child and $2 for season pass holders. BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Pkwy., Baton Rouge, and is a 103-acre facility dedicated to conservation, education, recreation and tourism.
For more information, call (225) 757-8905 or visit brec.org/rockin.
Around the garden
Members of the East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will provide introductions to growing roses and herbs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The presentations are free, and registration is not required.
Louisiana Master Gardener Carol Paine will lead with a discussion of rose cultivation at 6:30 p.m., offering advice on choosing a rose variety, deciding where to plant it, and combating diseases and pests. Then, Master Gardener Kitty Bull will offer advice for people new to herb gardening, including garden preparation, choosing plants, pruning and harvesting.
The association will give presentations on landscaping and plants for shade from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 26 at Main library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The presentations are free, and registration is not required.
Louisiana Master Gardener Joyce Ryder will lead with “Landscaping 101," offering tips for executing a successful plan to landscape a new yard or update an existing space. Participants will learn how to analyze the space for drainage and light, draw a basic design and choose the right plants.
Master Gardener Angie Wall will give a talk focusing on shade plants and shade gardens, including information about soil preparation, shade garden design, and which shade plants thrive in the Baton Rouge area.
The association's 2020 plant sale is scheduled for April 4. Later that month, the EBR Master Gardeners’ Library Series will continue April 23 at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. The topics will be “Ferns in the Home Landscape” and “Pruning in the Garden.” For information, visit ebrmg.com.